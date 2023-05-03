Sanjay Dutt misses mother Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary, shares priceless throwback pic

Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and we all know that. He has given us some of the major hits of his career. Well, we all know that the Vaastav actor was quite close to his late mother Nargis Dutt. He often shares old priceless pictures with his mother and late actress Nargis. Today on her death anniversary, the actor shared an adorable throwback picture with his mother and we bet fans must not be able to take their eyes off it.

Sanjay Dutt shares throwback picture with Nargis Dutt

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture. In the picture, we can see an adorable young Sanjay in the picture. He is sitting beside his late mother Nargis Dutt who looks radiant as ever. She is holding Sanjay’s baby sister close to her while Sanju strikes a cute pose. Sharing this priceless picture, Sanjay wrote, “Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me.”

Check it out:

Sanjay Dutt reunites with SRK for a big action scene

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo in Jawan. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action the scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative,” revealed a source close to development. The character warranted the presence of someone with an extraordinary screen presence and that’s when the makers zeroed down on Sanjay Dutt. "Sanjay dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon and 24 hours later, he is all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan.”

