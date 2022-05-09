Sanjay Dutt obliges fans with photos as he gets clicked post his gym session in the city

Sometime back, Sanjay Dutt was spotted by the paparazzi in the Bandra locality of Mumbai. The actor was snapped post his Monday gym session. Dutt was seen dressed in a white tee-shirt, which he wore with a pair of black trousers and shoes. He also adorned a headband and a pair of red gym gloves. The actor was surrounded by fans and he obliged them with pictures. Dutt also posed in a boxing stance in front of the cameras, as the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation, where the actor talked about various subjects. He also opined that heroism is absent in Bollywood, while the films from the South industries still play on it. While talking to us, Dutt said, “All I want to say is that the South film industry never forgot heroism. You know, the heroism always remained. I think that is important… I think we have forgotten it a little bit…A hero’s entry should be a mind-blowing entry. Woh chalta hai to dhool udni chahiye, seeti bajni chahiye…That is the hero, which was missing for so many years…Look at Janakbaazi, Khal Nayak, everything, there used to the introductions like that. It happens even now there (in the South film industry). I feel this will happen here now."

Check out Sanjay Dutt’s latest pictures:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Raveena Tandon. He now has Ghudchadi in the pipeline. He also has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in his kitty. Shamshera will be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite him.

