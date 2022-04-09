Sanjay Dutt opens up about how his relationship with Raveena Tandon has evolved over years: Always stood by me

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who commanded the big screen with their chemistry in the 1990s, recently reunited again for the upcoming movie, KGF Chapter 2. Fans absolutely cannot wait to witness their magic again. This upcoming sequel to the 2018 film KGF, will come to theatres on 14 April. The movie will star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles along with Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar. Recently, in an interview, Sanjay Dutt talked about how his relationship with Raveena has evolved over the years.

Sanjay Dutt expressed that Raveena is a very, very close friend in a chat with GOODTiMES. He added that she has played a very special part in his life and that they have shared a beautiful relationship. He added that he will always be there for her and she has always stood by him. He said that it is amazing to work again with her. He also talked about his co-star Yash. He praised him and said he is a great actor and a good human being. He told it was a pleasure working with him and the whole KGF team.

Coming back to KGF Chapter 2, Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor. Ravi Basrur has rendered the tunes for KGF Chapter 2. This highly hyped Kannada flick will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Currently, the star-cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote their forthcoming venture.

