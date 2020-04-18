Sanjay Dutt OPENS up on spending quarantine without family members, preparing for forthcoming roles and more

Sanjay Dutt has opened up in a recent interview about how he is spending the lockdown period in isolation and preparing for his upcoming roles. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus outbreak has adversely hit our country too and this has led to the announcement of an inevitable lockdown that has now been extended to May 3, 2020. Sanjay Dutt is also under home quarantine at his residence in Mumbai. Unfortunately, his wife Maanyata and kids are currently stuck in Dubai because of the ongoing situation. The Prassthanam actor has recently opened up on his lockdown experience amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with a media portal.

Ask him about his experience with isolation and homebound feelings, the actor says that he has got the time to rest out mentally and prepare for his next roles. He also adds about the ample amount of time and energy required to prepare for roles as he enjoys playing complex characters. As already mentioned above, Sanjay is currently away from his family members because of which he is connecting with them virtually. Talking about how much he misses his family, the actor admits about having spent periods of his life in lockdown.

Sanjay further states such times teach people the value of moments spent with loved ones, a fact which we all will agree with. On being asked further, the actor admits that he is worried about his family’s safety even after knowing that they are fine. Finally, the Bhuj actor has revealed his daily routine amidst the lockdown period. He reveals about working out regularly, practicing lines for upcoming shoots and studying the characters he is expected to play in movies.

