Sanjay Dutt pens emotional note for daughter Trishala on her birthday: Nothing lights up my world like you

Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen playing the role of an antagonist in Shamshera, penned the most loving birthday note for his daughter Trishala. The actor shared a priceless throwback picture wherein he was snapped posing with his toddler daughter. “Your birthday will always be one of the greatest moments of my life, nothing lights up my world like you @trishaladutt! Happy Birthday my princess, Papa Dukes loves you!” Sanjay Dutt had captioned the picture. Replying to him Trishala wrote, “I love you, Papa Dukes.”

Reacting to the picture, Trishala wrote: “I love you Papa Dukes.” To note, Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife, Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. Fans also wished Trishala in the comments section. They poured red heart and fire emojis. Many also adored the duo's photo and wrote, “Very cute pic sir.” Another user commented, “Sir amazing picture.”

Sanjay Dutt often shares unseen photos of his family on social media and makes a point to celebrate special occasions in his life with adorable posts. On Father’s Day, Sanjay shared a collage featuring his pictures with his father, veteran actor late Sunil Dutt and his children Trishala, Shahraan, and Iqra. Sharing the picture collage, Sanjay wrote, “I love you, Dad. Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us... for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for! I hope and pray to be as good as a parent as you have been. Happy Father’s Day to mine and to all fathers out there.”

Sanjay is currently married to Manayata Dutt. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2008, in an intimate wedding in Goa. They welcomed twins - a boy Shahraan and a girl Iqra in 2010.