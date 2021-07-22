Sanjay Dutt pens a heartfelt birthday note for wife Maanayata Dutt; Says ‘You are the backbone of our family’

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood and are often touted to be the epitome of unconditional love. The couple has been married for over a decade now and has stood the test of time. Interestingly, both Sanjay and Maanayata are head over heels in love with each other and leave no chance to express their love for each other. So as Maanayata turned a year older today, the Khalnayak star made sure to make her feel special.

The ace actor took to social media and shared a beautiful video of his pics with his ladylove. In the caption, Sanjay mentioned how much Maanayata means to him and how she has played a key role in keeping the family together. He wrote, “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom! @maanayata” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s post for Maanayata Dutt:

For the uninitiated, Maanayata has stood like a rock with Sanjay through thick and thin. In fact, when the Munnabhai MBBS actor was diagnosed with lung cancer last year, his wife became his biggest support system. All through his treatment, Maanayata kept motivating the actor and often used to share positive thoughts on social media about the same. To note, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt also have two kids together – Shahraan and Iqra.

