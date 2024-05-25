Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for his 'guiding light' Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary: 'Missing you today and everyday'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt post on social media to wish his late father Sunil Dutt on his birthday. He dropped two photos of him along with a beautiful note.

Sunil Dutt, actor and politician, passed away in 2005 due to heart attack.

Sanjay Dutt remembers dad Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shared a pair of images on Instagram. The first one showcases a monochrome snapshot capturing his father, the late Sunil Dutt, during his youth. The second image portrays a scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., capturing the actor embracing his father warmly.

Accompanying the images, he penned a heartfelt caption to honor his father. “Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Missing you today and everyday,” Sanjay wrote.

Throughout Sanjay's struggle with substance abuse, Sunil Dutt remained steadfast by his side. Similarly, during the accusations surrounding Sanjay's potential involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings, Sunil stood as a pillar of support for his son. Although Sanjay was acquitted of all charges in 2007, he still faced a sentence for unlawful possession of firearms.

Sanjay Dutt on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 2023 Tamil film Leo. He was also seen in Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2. He will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar in Telugu, Gippy Grewal’s Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi in Punjabi, Vivek Chauhan’s Baap and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle in Hindi.

