Sanjay Dutt pens a love note for Maanayata on her birthday: Thank you for being the incredible person you are

Sanjay Dutt has all the reasons to be in a celebratory mood on both personal and professional fronts. The actor has been making the headlines for his recently release Shamshera. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera features Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And now that Shamshera has hit the screens, it has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. On the other hand, it also happens to be Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dut’s birthday today.

On this occasion, Sanjay made sure to make his lady love feel special and penned a love note for her on social media. He shared a pic with Maanayata wherein he couldn’t take his eyes off her as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Sanjay wrote, “You are the reason that keeps me and our family going... thank you for being the incredible person you are and for always making sure I put my best foot forward. Happy Birthday Mom @maanayata” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s post for Maanayata Dutt’s birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sanjay has been making the headlines for his first face off with Ranbir in Shamshera. Talking about it, Sanjay Dutt stated, “It is also quite interesting that I’m pitted against Ranbir, who played me in Sanju. So, the on-screen enmity between him and me becomes all the more interesting for people. Ranbir is a brilliant actor but this film sees him in a new gaze. His boyish charm is inimitable, but in this film, he is a man who finds his footing and looks glorious on screen”. Post the release of Shamshera, Sanjay will be heading for a vacation with his family.