Sanjay Dutt pens sweet birthday wish for Trishala Dutt with rare childhood pic; Maanayata Dutt shares selfie

Actor Sanjay Dutt has gone ahead to pen a heart touching birthday wish for his daughter Trishala Dutt on her special day. While Sanjay opted for a throwback route and picked out a cute childhood photo with his daughter to wish her, stepmom Maanayata Dutt took to her handle to share a more recent selfie with Trishala on social media to send her birthday wishes. Trishala is away in the US and as per the latest photos going viral on social media, is holidaying in Hawaii.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay shared a rare and unseen photo of his daughter Trishala as a little girl in his arms. The Shamshera actor is seen holding her as a little girl in the childhood photo and like a doting dad, showering her with love. Sharing the photo, Sanjay wrote, "life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt!." Maanayata Dutt was all hearts in the comments for the priceless photo.

Take a look:

Not just this, Maanayata took to social media to pen a sweet wish for her stepdaughter Trishala and even shared a beautiful selfie with her. In the throwback selfie, Trishala and Maanayata could be seen smiling away while spending time together. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday @trishaladutt."

Take a look:

Lately, Maanayata has been commenting on Trishala's photos from her recent vacation in the US. Trishala is Sanjay and his late first wife Richa Sharma's daughter. She stays away in the US. A while back, she was in the headlines when she lost her boyfriend due to his sudden demise.

Meanwhile, Sanjay has been occupied with work. He will be seen next in KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj with .

