Sanjay Dutt poses for picture perfect family portrait as he reunites with them; Maanayata says No complaints

42346 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 01:18 pm
Sanajy Dutt reunites with kids in DubaiSanjay Dutt poses for picture perfect family portrait as he reunites with his; Maanayata says, ‘No complaints’
After starting his cancer treatment at a Mumbai hospital, Sanjay Dutt resumed worked as he was snapped at a dubbing studio and post wrapping up work, the Sadak 2 actor jetted off to Dubai. Yes, as we speak, Sanjay Dutt is in Dubai with wifey Maanayata Dutt and his kids, and today, the star wife took to social media to share a perfect postcard worthy family portrait featuring Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt.  

Alongside the photo, Maanayata’s caption read, “Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod…” Last month, Sanjay took to social media to inform his fans that due to a medical treatment, he will be taking a break from work and soon after, reports suggested that the Munnabhai actor ahs been diagnosed with lung cancer. Although there has been no confirmation on the same, however, Maanayata Dutt released an official statement thanking friends and family. The statement read, “Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital.” 

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt and next, he will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj.

Check out the post here:

Credits :Maanayata Dutt Instagram

