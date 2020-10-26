  1. Home
Sanjay Dutt post recovering from Cancer looks forward to meet Akshay Kumar on sets as latter awaits to see him

Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a period drama titled Prithviraj. The duo recently engaged in social media banter.
21173 reads Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt post recovering from Cancer looks forward to meet Akshay Kumar on sets as latter awaits to see him
Sanjay Dutt recently took to his social media handle to announce that he has almost recovered from cancer. When the Khal Nayak actor made the announcement, elated Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Best news! So good to hear this baba. Looking forward to seeing you on set real soon." Akshay is all set to team up with Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar for a period drama titled Prithviraj. Now, Sanjay also took to his Twitter handle and replied back to Akki.

Sanjay tweet read as, ''Thank you brother! Likewise, looking forward to seeing you on set too.'' On the other hand, actor Sonu Sood also expressed his happiness for Sanjay and he wrote, “Love you Baba.. I am waiting for you on our sets. #prithviraj.”

Earlier, when Sanjay recovered from his ailment, he wrote, ''My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you. The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family." 

The actor even thanked all his fans for their support and he wrote, "This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Maanayata Dutt pens a heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt on Dussehra; Hails his courage & victory over cancer

