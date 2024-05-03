Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt drop heartwarming PICS with mother Nargis on her death anniversary: ‘Miss you’

Today, May 3, marks the death anniversary of Nargis Dutt, who is considered one of the greatest actresses of Indian cinema. She and her husband, Sunil Dutt, are survived by their children, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt. On her death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt remembered their mother with heartwarming throwback pictures. They also expressed their love for her in sweet notes.

Sanjay Dutt says, ‘Miss you, Maa’ as he drops post on mother Nargis Dutt’s death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and shared two memorable photographs with his mother, Nargis Dutt. One picture was from his childhood while the other was a monochrome image from when he was a little older.

In the caption, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor wrote, “Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you.”

Priya Dutt recalls how her mother Nargis Dutt protected and advised her

Sanjay Dutt's sister, Priya Dutt, also shared a special post for her mother. One photo was an old memory, while the other was a selfie of Priya in front of Nargis ji's portrait.

In her caption, Priya admitted, “I miss you more now than ever before. I thought time heals, but time just passes by with thoughts of you. If you were here, you would be such a great grandmother.”

Writing about her bond with her mother, Priya expressed, “You would protect me always through my emotional upheavals, advising me in matters of love, life, motherhood, and so much more. I miss you so much; I never realized I would after so many years, but I do. Always look over me as my angel from heaven until we meet again. Ma.”

Sanjay Dutt’s work front

Sanjay Dutt is set to be a part of the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. He is joining the cast alongside Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, and others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theaters this year.

He also has other projects, including Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comic caper, in his lineup.

