Sanjay Dutt quips he cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age on-screen; Says ‘You got to move on’

All eyes are on Sanjay Dutt ever since his movie KGF: Chapter 2 was announced. The actor’s first look had created so much hype and now that the movie is about to release fans cannot wait to see him in this avatar in the movie. Well, he is on a promotional spree these days and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role and Yash. In a recent interview with Good Times the actor spoke about working with younger generations and taking up roles suitable to his age.

When asked that Sanjay Dutt has always kept up with the time and he was one of those heroes who realised that he is 50 and cannot be romancing younger actresses, so how does this work with him? Responding to this question Sanju said that you have got to come to terms with it. When told that not everyone like to play their age on the silver screen, he laughed and quipped “Arrey ab hai to thodi main alia bhatt ke sath romance karunga. (I cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age). Ya so I mean its like that, you got to move on.”

Talking about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera and other younger kids from the industry, Sanjay Dutt said, “they are very hardworking kids, they are focused and it feels nice to see them and to work with them.”

Meanwhile, this upcoming sequel to the 2018 film KGF, will come to theatres on 14 April. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, the project will also star Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. Now, talking about the movie’s crew, Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematography and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor. Ravi Basrur is rendered the tunes for KGF Chapter 2. This highly hyped Kannada flick will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

