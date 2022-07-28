Sanjay Dutt reacts on Shamshera receiving hate; Says ‘Ranbir & I have forged a bond for life…’

All eyes were on Ranbir Kapoor as he was all set to return to the silver screens with Shamshera after almost 4 years. This film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. A lot of hard work went behind this film and the actors left no stones unturned to promote it. Unfortunately, the film after its release did not do that well at the box office and also received a lot of hate from fans. Today Sanjay took to his Instagram handle to share a long note talking about the film and how he admires Ranbir and his work.

In the note Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you've never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It's a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on it was brilliant. He trusted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh.”

Sanjay Dutt even spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment to it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being said. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs.”

ALSO READ: INT: "Don't think Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Shamshera can be rated, it's so good," says Karan Malhotra​