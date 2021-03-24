Sanjay Dutt receives the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Shares a PHOTO

Sanjay Dutt recently took to his social media handles to inform that he has received the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at the city's vaccine centre. Check out his photo.

Actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest addition to the list of celebs who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier, several stars including , Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, Satish Shah, and Johnny Lever among others took the first dose of the vaccine. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor took to his social media handles to inform the same and shared a photo of himself receiving the shot at the BKC vaccine centre.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he dropped a photo wherein he can be seen all smiles as he gets the jab at the city's vaccine centre. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!” In the picture, Sanjay can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post below:

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay was last seen in the multi starrer film Kalank that was released in 2019. He has an array of interesting projects lined up. Among them are and Vaani Kapoor starrer upcoming period action drama Shamshera. The movie has been directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. He also has Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ashutosh Gowarikar's, Toolsidas Junior, and Kannada film KFG Chapter 2 in the pipeline.

The 61-year-old actor will also be seen in and Manushi Chhillar’s forthcoming historical film Prithviraj.

Credits :Sanjay Dutt Instagram

