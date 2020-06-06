Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary; Calls him his source of happiness & strength

On Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary today, Sanjay Dutt shares a throwback picture of himself with his father and it is pure gold

Sanjay Dutt has been quite close to his father Sunil Dutt and the Munna Bhai MBBS star has proved it time and again. Not just he misses a chance to express his love for the veteran actor but his social media posts speak volume about how much Sanjay misses Dutt Saab. It’s been 15 years since the Humraaz star breathed his last and ever since then there has been an unfillable void in the industry and in Sanjay’s life. On Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary, Sanjay remembered his father once again.

The Agneepath actor shared a throwback picture with his father from his childhood. In the picture, the father and son duo was seen posing happily for the camera. While Sunil wore a white shirt, Sanjay looked adorable in his t-shirt flaunting the message “My son.” In the caption, the Vaastav: The Reality actor called his father his source of happiness. “You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad,” Sanjay wrote followed by a heart emoticon. Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt and elder daughter Trishala Dutta also showered love on the post. Trishala wrote, “Happy Birthday Dada Ji.”

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s post for father Sunil Dutt:

To recall, the Panipat star had also shared a heartwarming video collaborating his pics with Sunil Dutt on the latter’s death anniversary lately. He even expressed his gratitude towards the legendary actor for always having his back.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt’s work front, the superstar has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2, while he also has ’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with in the kitty. This isn’t all. Sanjay will also be collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt in his directorial comeback Sadak 2 which will also star Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The movie happens to be the sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak which featured Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role.

