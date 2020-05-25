Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary; Says ‘Thank you for always having my back’

On Sunil Dutt’s 15th death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for his father.

Sunil Dutt, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, had breathed his last on May 25, 2005, and his loss has created an irrevocable void in the industry. It’s been 15 years since the Indian Cinema lost one of its brightest stars and the cine buffs continue to miss the legendary actor’s charm on the silver screen. On Sunil Dutt’s 15th death anniversary, his son Sanjay Dutt also remembered his father and shared a video on social media which featured the father-son’s journey over the years.

The video featured throwback pictures of the father-son duo from Sanjay’s childhood to Sunil’s old age. While the video was a beautiful tribute to the legendary star, it also had a message in the last which read as, “Love you Dad, always. Miss you”. In the caption, the Haseena Maan Jaayegi actor expressed his gratitude towards his father for always having his back and recalled how carefree he was when he had Sunil Dutt by his side. “With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and every day Dad,” Sanjay wrote on Instagram followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look Sanjay Dutt’s special post on father Sunil Dutt’s anniversary:

While messages poured in from all over the world sending love to the late actor, Manayata Dutt also commented on Sanjay’s post and shared heart emoticons. On the other hand, Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt also remembered her late grandfather and wished to have him around. She wrote, “15 years missing Dadaji every day...wish he was here.”

For the uninitiated, Sunil had died of a heart attack at the age of 74. He has acted in several films including the classic Mother India, Gumraah, Waqt, Humraaz, Khandaan, Milan, Reshma Aur Shera, etc. In fact, Dutt was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1968 for his outstanding contribution to Arts.

To recall, Sunil Dutt played an important role in Sanjay Dutt’s life in several ways. Not just he guided him as the Rocky actor made his way in Bollywood, to always having his back and fighting for him with the entire world. The father-son duo has always been an inspiration for the millennials. Interestingly, Sunil was last seen on the silver screen in son Sanjay Dutt’s 2003 release Munnabhai MBBS. He was seen playing the role of the Kalank star’s father in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial and also marked Sanjay and Sunil’s last collaboration.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt’s work front, the superstar has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2, while he also has ’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with in the kitty.

This isn’t all. Sanjay will also be collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt in his directorial comeback Sadak 2. The movie happens to be the sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak which featured Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role. Interestingly, Sadak 2 will also mark Sanjay and Pooja’s reunion on the silver screen after almost three decades. To note, apart from Sanjay and Pooja, Sadak 2 will also star and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. While the Panipat actor is excited to reunite with Mahesh Bhatt, he was quoted saying, “Bhatt saab’s vision remains unchanged. He still seeks perfection in every shot, and his passion for filmmaking has remained intact all these years. I am glad to be a part of Sadak 2 and work with the maestro.”

Sanjay had also penned a heartfelt note for Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday last year and wrote, “Overall these years of professional and personal relationship, I got to learn a lot from you. From shooting on the sets of Sadak to coming together for Sadak 2, everything has changed around us except our bond which grew deeper with every passing day. Our recent tear-jerking incident on the sets of Sadak 2 where we reminisced our old shoot days on the sets of Sadak speaks volume on how much we have been through together.”

Sanjay further added, “Besides, professionally, you are my biggest support system. Your unwavering faith gave me courage in the darkest time of my life. You are a living inspiration for everyone who knows you.”

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×