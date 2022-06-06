Sanjay Dutt remembers ‘his hero’ Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, shares their stills from Munna Bhai MBBS

Sanjay Dutt is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Samrat Prithviraj. Fans loved his character in the film and have been praising him for his performance in the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer. Well, talking about his personal life, we all know that the Munna Bhai MBBS actor shared a great bond with his father Sunil Dutt. Although he is no more with us, the actor never fails to remember him and today on his birth anniversary, Sanjay shared stills from their movie Munna Bhai MBBS and expressed his love.

Sanjay shared one post which was a collage of two stills from Munna Bhai MBBS. These stills were from an emotional scene and we bet it will take you down the memory lane and get you nostalgic. In the first picture, we can see Sunil and Sanjay standing face to face as the late actor puts his hands lovingly on his son's face, while he emotionally looks at him. In the next still, we can see both of them hugging each other. Sharing these pictures, Sanjay wrote, “Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad.”

Check out Sanjay Dutt’s post:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's recently release KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking the records at the box office and his character of a tough villain 'Adheera' has left everyone stunned. Fans are loving his performance. On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera and Ghudchadi. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

For the unversed, Sanjay has recently shot the promo of Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. He is set to play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other. The thriller, also stars Vaani Kapoor as the most sought-after travelling performer and will be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. Backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is slated to hit theatres on 22 July.

