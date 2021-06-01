  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt posted a birthday wish for his mother, late actress Nargis, on Instagram, on Tuesday.
6894 reads Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother Nargis on her birth anniversary
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The actor posted a series of black and white pictures with her and wrote about how there is no one like her. Nargis can be seen in the pictures with her husband Sunil Dutt and children -- Sanjay, Namrata and Priya.

"There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa," Sanjay wrote, with a heart emoji.

His daughter, Trishala reacted to his post with a series of heart emojis. Nargis died on May 3, 1981 after battling pancreatic cancer. This was three days before Sanjay made his debut in Bollywood with the film "Rocky". The late actress was known for her role of Radha in the film "Mother India" in 1957, besides numerous roles in films like "Raat Aur Din", "Jogan" and "Babul". Sanjay will next be seen in the films "Shamshera" and "KGF Chapter 2", which are lined up for later this year.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Also read| Indian Idol 12 judge Vishal Dadlani reveals THIS is the reason why he's not coming back to the show

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Amid cancer treatment, Sanjay Dutt returns to sets to complete patchwork for Ranbir Kapoor headlined Shamshera
Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer shooting postponed due to COVID 19 crisis?
Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt to shoot Shamshera’s remaining parts at a Mumbai studio with limited crew?
Vaani Kapoor can't seem to stop going gaga over Shamshera co stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt; Read On
Salman Khan sends birthday love to Sanjay Dutt aka 'Baba' with a throwback picture and its major nostalgia
Ranbir Kapoor to play double role for the first time in upcoming film Shamshera?