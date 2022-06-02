Sanjay Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her birth anniversary with a THROWBACK pic: You were the best I'd ask for

Sanjay Dutt needs no introduction as his decades-long Bollywood career is enough for it. He is one of such actors whose looks and personality still impress a thousand people. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him either on the silver screen or in real life. He often shares pictures on his social media handle. Keeping the trajectory, on the 93rd birth anniversary of his late mother Nargis Dutt, Sanju Baba shared an adorable throwback picture with his mother.

In the black and white snap, Nargis can be seen looking at young Sanjay Dutt. While sharing the post, the Khal Nayak actor wrote, "Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma." As he posted the picture, Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt dropped heart emoticons. His daughter Trishala Dutt commented, "Love you dad." In addition to this, fans too dropped sweet comments.

Check Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's recently release KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking the records at the box office and his character of a tough villain 'Adheera' has left everyone stunned with his phenomenal performance. On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

For the unversed, Sanjay has recently shot the promo of Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. He is set to play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other. The thriller, also stars Vaani Kapoor as the most sought-after travelling performer, and will be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. Backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is slated to hit theatres on 22 July.

