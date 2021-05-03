Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary: Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma

On the occasion of Nargis’ death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt has shared a beautiful pic with his mother and it will make you go aww.

Nargis has been one of the finest actresses Indian Cinema has ever witnessed and her demise was undoubtedly a major shock not just for the family but also for her fans. Although it’s been four decades since the Mother India star breathed her last and her son Sanjay Dutt continues to miss her presence in his life. While the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor is often seen sharing heartwarming moments from his childhood days, Sanjay once again treated fans with a throwback picture as he remembered her mother on her 40th death anniversary.

In the monochromatic pic, Nargis was seen hugging her darling son and this pic spoke volumes about the unconditional love between a mother and son. In fact, Sanjay looked irresistibly cute in this perfect throwback pic. In the caption, the Khalnayak star wrote about how much he misses the veteran actress in every day of his life and it will leave you teary eyed. Sanjay wrote, “Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!”

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s post for mother Nargis on her 40th anniversary:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sanjay has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The superstar will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Besides, he will also be seen in starrer Shamshera, ’s much talked about period drama Prithviraj which also marks the Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Also Read: Nargis Dutt’s 40th death anniversary: 5 times Manisha Koirala lived up to her role of Nargis in Sanju

Share your comment ×