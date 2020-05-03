Sanjay Dutt remembers mum Nargis Dutt on 39th death anniversary: Wish you were here with me, today & everyday

Sharing a black and white photo, the picture shows a young Sanjay Dutt sitting next to his late mother Nargis Dutt and listening intently.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture with his beloved mother Nargis. Marking her 39th death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt recalled how he continues to miss her every single day. Sharing a black and white photo, the picture shows a young Sanjay sitting next to his mother and listening intently. He also wrote a touching note along with the photo.

It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom."

Nargis passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer, only three days before her son Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky. It is widely reported that Nargis' demise left a deep impact on Sanjay Dutt.

The Bollywood industry in the last week has suffered a major loss as it had to bid goodbye to two of its finest talents -- Irrfan Khan and . Sanjay Dutt was left equally devastated with the passing of Rishi Kapoor and had taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt note.

He had written, "Dear Chintu Sir, you are always a source of inspiration for my career and life. Even when I was going through a difficult period, you stood with me and taught me that life should be lived with zest. I worked with you in many films. You always guided me during this time. You were fighting cancer for a long time, but you never let me realize how difficult you are. You were full of enthusiasm at the time of conversation in New York. My last meeting with you was dinner at your house. You were taking care of me even at that time. Today is a very sad day for me because I have lost a family member, brother and a person who taught me to live life. I will miss you so much Chintu sir. May God give peace to your soul. I love you Chintu sir. "

