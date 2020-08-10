  1. Home
Sanjay Dutt returns home after being admitted in city hospital for breathlessness; See PHOTOS

Sanjay Dutt was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort and his oxygen saturation level dipped on Saturday.
August 10, 2020
Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to city's Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, has now returned home. The 61-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of  chest discomfort and his oxygen saturation level dipped. He had also undergone a rapid antigen test for Covid-19, and the result was negative. Sanjay Dutt was snapped outside his residence on Monday afternoon and gave a thumbs up the paparazzi who were gathered.

While Dutt was in the hospital, he tweeted to assure his fans that he was doing well. "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings," Sanjay Dutt had tweeted.  

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's latest photos from outside his residence: 

