Sanjay Dutt reveals birthday plans; recalls THESE home-cooked dishes by mom Nargis were his comfort food

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 65th birthday today (July 29) and the love for the actor on his special day has already started pouring in. Having starred in some of the most iconic movies like Sadak, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and Khalnayak, the actor has several projects lined up and isn’t slowing down any day. In a recent interview with Midday, Sanjay Dutt has spilled his birthday plans among several other things.

How is Sanjay Dutt celebrating his birthday this year?

While during his growing-up years, it used to be a grand star-studded affair, Sanjay’s celebrations soon slipped into close-knit family time. Calling himself grateful for the love and support surrounding him, Dutt added, “Another year older, but the enthusiasm remains the same! I'm keeping it simple. Maybe a quiet evening with my family, reminiscing about the journey.”

The actor didn’t forget to mention that he will also take time out for his fans and spend quality time with them on social media. Sanjay Dutt who is a big-time foodie further exclaimed that food holds quite an important place in his life. The Rocky actor continued, “Growing up, it was all about my mom's home-cooked rogan josh and shami kebab. Those flavors are still my comfort food.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt is one of the three children of iconic celebrity couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. Unfortunately, Nargis passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer just three days before the release of Sanjay’s debut movie. The actor’s Instagram feed is filled with posts missing his mom.

Sanjay Dutt and his foodie saga

In the same conversation, Dutt recalled the iconic dish Chicken Sanju Baba named after him and called it ‘flattering’. If you’re in Mumbai, you can find it at Noor Mohammadi Hotel located at Mohammed Ali Rd. “But the real credit goes to the chefs who created it. Mumbai has a vibrant food scene, and it's an honor to be a part of it,” Sanjay Dutt asserted.

Back in 2020, Sanju baba was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and that made him keep a closer watch on his diet. Giving a peek into his diet post-health scare, Dutt said that he is consuming lots of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein with regular exercise. “But let's be honest, there are days when a good plate of butter chicken is irresistible. I've tried various diets over the years, but nothing too strict. It's more about moderation and listening to my body,” the KGF actor added.

On the work front

Sanjay Dutt has several projects in hand. Other than Housefull 5, Ghudchadi and Son of Sardaar 2, the actor will also be seen in Aditya Dhar’s next alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting about this project including the recent update that it will be shot across Thailand, Canada, and India while eyeing a 2025 release.

On his concluding note, Sanjay Dutt spoke about his fans sticking by him through his thicks and thins and acknowledged their love as his constant anchor. “It's with your support that I've faced every storm. I see my journey as a reflection of the human spirit's resilience. Let's keep inspiring each other to chase our dreams, no matter the obstacles,” Sanjay signed off.

