Sanjay Dutt reveals KGF: Chapter 2 pushed him out of his comfort zone; Shares a special note for all his fans

Sanjay Dutt has been winning hearts as the deadly villain in KGF: Chapter 2. Fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel of this Yash starrer ever since part 1 of KGF was released. Well, in chapter 2 we saw 2 new additions in the form of Sanjay and Raveena Tandon. The PK actor’s character has gone much ahead of the expectations of the audience and the actor has proved that his persona is incomparable when it comes to playing the character to the best of its potential. Recently the actor took to his social media and shared a thank you note.

Sharing a big note for his fans Sanjay Dutt wrote, “There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it.”

Sanjay Dutt further added, “The film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.”

Take a look:

With the release of KGF: Chapter 2 the fandom of Sanjay Dutt has raised up to the next level and the actor is enjoying the best of his fan moments wherever he goes. On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.

