Sanjay Dutt reveals the reason behind coming on board for Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Sadak 2

Sanjay Dutt reveals he came on board for Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Sadak 2 only after Mahesh Bhatt decided to sit on the director's chair once again.

Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in the second installment of Sadak. The film stars Sanju baba and Pooja Bhatt reprising their original roles and welcomes and Aditya Roy Kapur on board. Sadak 2 also marks filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback on the director's chair once again after almost 2 decades. Sanjay Dutt has been treating the audience with his wonderful performances in films such as Prassthanam and Panipat. He will soon be seen in K.G.F Chapter 2, Shamshera and in Bhuj: The Pride of India. In an interaction with a daily, Sanjay Dutt revealed the reason behind him coming on board for the Alia Bhatt and starrer.

Sanju baba stated that the team is about to wrap up the shooting of Sadak 2 very soon. Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt's friendship goes back in 1986 when they collaborated for Naam, which happens to be their first film together. Speaking about their bond, Sanjay Dutt revealed that Mahesh Bhatt is a great director and he has done an incredible job keeping up with the storyline of Sadak such that it stays relevant to today's time. He further revealed that the director has dedicated hours to lead the young crew on this film.

The actor said that today when he looks back he feels that it is justified to take a film like Sadak forward. However, he had a special condition for coming on board for Sadak 2. He revealed that he told Mahesh Bhatt that he will do the film only if he writes and directs it. Sanjay Dutt stated that he would have opted out of the film if Mahesh Bhatt would not have returned on board.

Directed by Mukesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is slated for July 10, 2020 release.

