On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, Maanayata wishes him ‘a day of happy moments & year of happy days’ with sweet post

Sanjay Dutt is turning a year older today. And given the fact that the Munna Bhai MBBS actor enjoys a massive fan following, he was inundated with best wishes from fans across the world. Amid this, all eyes have been on his ladylove Maanayata Dutt’s social media handle as she is known to pen down the most adorable notes for Sanjay every year. Keeping up with this trajectory, Maanayata has once again taken the social media by a storm as she shared an unseen and love filled pic with her main man.

In the caption, Maanayata was all praises for Sanjay Dutt and wished him health, love and success. She had also hailed the Khalnayak star for his courage and wished that he has the same fighting spirit throughout his life. Maanayata wrote, “Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace ,health and success ...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you #happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod”.

Take a look at Maanayata Dutt’s post for Sanjay Dutt:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has treated his fans with a new glimpse of his look from the much talked about KGF Chapter 2. To note, the actor will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist Adheera in the movie which stars Yash in the lead. In the caption, Sanjay thanked his fans for their wishes on his special day. He wrote, “Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait! #Adheera”.

