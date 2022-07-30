On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, Trishala Dutt pens a sweet note for her ‘lion king’: Keep shining for me

Sanjay Dutt has turned a year older recently and he was inundated with best wishes from friends and family. In fact, the social media was a buzz off late with posts sending heartfelt wishes to the Munna Bhai MBBS actor on his special day. Needless to say, Sanjay Dutt was overwhelmed with all the love coming his way. Among these, Sanjay Dutt’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt also made the headlines as she penned a sweet note for her daddy cool.

Trishala, who is quite active on social media, shared a beautiful pic of herself with Sanjay Dutt wherein the father-daughter duo was seen twinning in black. In fact, the Khalnayak star was seen holding his darling daughter close as they posed for the pic. In the caption, Trishala showered immense love on Sanjay and wrote, “Happy Birthday my lion king @duttsanjay. Keep shining for me, Keep shining for us all. I love you so very much Papa” along with a heart emoticon. Soon Maanayata Dutt took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the father-daughter duo.

Take a look at Trishala Dutt’s post for Sanjay Dutt:

Earlier, Maanayata had also shared a pic of Sanjay Dutt wherein he was seen working out in the gym and wrote, “Happy birthday my rockstar!! Keep rocking and inspiring as always and ever!!” Talking about the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie featured Sanjay Dutt in the role of a lead antagonist and even had a face-off with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the big screen.

