Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala gives a befitting reply to an Instagrammer who asked about her boyfriend’s dea

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is an avid social media user. She keeps posting her stunning pictures and videos to keep her fans entertained and updated. The star kid often interacts with her social media fans too. She also likes to addresses issues like dealing with grief, depression, therapy and more. Now on Tuesday, an Instagram user asked her about her boyfriend’s death out of curiosity. He asked her, "Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name."

Trishala was in no mood to entertain such a question and thus, she gave a befitting reply to the user. Trishala wrote,"I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold." She further clarified that she isn't "mad or offended" by the question. She also wrote that she wishes to "educate people about basic social 101 skills." "I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity - Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is "none of your business," right?" She schooled the Instagram user that such behavior, especially when you are not close to someone, appears as if one is "prying," Trishala added.

Sanjay’s daughter, who lost her boyfriend in 2019, also said that “The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death." She also asked the user whether it’s his morbid curiosity or not.

She concluded by saying, "Grief 101 lesson- "If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back."

For the unreserved, Trishala is the daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, who passed away after battling with brain tumour. Currently, the star kid lives with her maternal grandparents in the US.

