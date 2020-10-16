Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala remembers Nargis as she watches her song Ichak Dana; Says ‘I love my grandma’

Sanjay Dutt’s elder daughter Trishala shared a beautiful post on Instagram as she enjoyed her grandmother Nargis’ popular song.

Nargis was one of the most talented actresses Bollywood has ever witnessed and there are no second thoughts about it. The legendary actress has won hearts with her simplicity and powerful acting and ruled millions of hearts for years. While the cine buffs continue to miss Nargis’ presence on the silver screen, his family also remembers this epitome of love time and again. Her son Sanjay Dutt often shares heartfelt posts for the Mother India actress on social media as he takes his fans down the memory lane.

Recently, Sanjay’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt also remembered her grandmother. The lady, who is settled abroad, was recently cherishing Nargis’ golden period on the silver screen as she watched the video of one of her popular numbers Ichak Dana Beechak Dana from Raj Kapoor starrer Shree 420. In the monochromatic video, Nargis was seen teaching some kids. While Trishala enjoyed the video, she showered love on her dadi maa and wrote, “I love my grandma.”

Take a look at Trishala Dutt’s post for Nargis:

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt, the actor is battling lung cancer at the moment and is in no mood to give up. He recently stepped out to get a haircut. After getting a fresh haircut, the Munnabhai MBBS actor was sheen flaunting his scar which he had got during the treatment. Speaking about the same, Dutt said, "This is the recent scar in my life. But I will beat it. I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."

