Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky completes 39 years; Here are five things that stayed with the audience

Ever since Sanjay Dutt made his debut with father Sunil Dutt’s directorial Rocky in 1981, the actor has left the audiences mesmerized with his powerful performances. Sanjay Dutt has featured as the heartthrob in Rocky to the quintessential bad boy in Khalnayak and the sweet, self-sacrificing hero in Saajan and also the troubled mafia don in Vaastav. The actor also portrayed the funny and outgoing character in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Sanjay Dutt has shown his par excellence range. The actor's intense demeanour in films like Agneepath and Panipat only strengthen this image as a multitalented star.

Dutt has always delivered the ultimate entertainment to his fans and today, on the 39th anniversary of his first film, we go back to that film and recall the memorable moments.

1. An emerging star

The first time Sanjay Dutt came on the big screen with his tall stance and long hair, he had already mesmerized the fans. The actor made sure that the behind-the-scene preparation that he combined with his father’s guidance and his acting talent showed on the big screen. His performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience members as Dutt delivered every dialogue with conviction.

2. The father-son duo debut

In one of Sanjay Dutt’s iconic films, Munnabhai MBBS, fans and film audiences got a chance to see him and father Sunil Dutt in the same fram. But that wasn’t the first time that the father-son duo was in the same film. It was Rocky where Sunil Dutt wore the hat of not only the director but also an actor who had a cameo appearance as young Rocky’s late father. This fact makes the film extra special for not only the actor but his fans too.

3. The melody that will last forever

Music is an emotion that has the power to last forever and the film Rocky proves it time and again with tunes that stay with you. The film boasts a complete album with songs for different themes packaged together to make this a memorable one. Who can forget the melodious notes of Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai. Sung by two of the biggest names to have ever graced the Indian music industry, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The song is accentuated by the heartfelt lyrics and some beautiful cinematography. Rocky also gave us other gems like Aa Dekhe Zara and Rocky Ka Salaam which are loved by the audience even today.

4. A full masala entertainer

The audiences in the 1980s were hungry for entertaining cinema and that is exactly what Rocky gave them. Sanjay Dutt became a household name after he essayed the titular role with his strong on-screen presence in the film which filled to the brim with romance, action scenes, memorable dialogues, and foot-tapping songs.

5. A theme close To Sanjay Dutt’s heart

We all are aware of the special bond that Dutt shared with his mother, Nargis. The film was a dream of hers, a dream to watch her son on the big screen before she passed away in the days leading up to the release. But it was apparent that the touching mother-son theme that film showcased was something that Dutt channelled from his personal life. This theme remained special to the actor in his later years as he explored it more with films like Vaastav and Munnabhai MBBS among others.

Sanjay Dutt has had an illustrious film career where he rose to stardom right from his first film. So many elements of the film take us back in time, are still relevant, and close to the audience after 39 years. The film stands the test of time for decades and generations to come.

