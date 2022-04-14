Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata calls him ‘Cool, powerful, spirited & a fighter’ ahead of KGF Chapter 2 release

The much-awaited sequel KGF: Chapter 2 is finally going to release today. The film stars Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt, is full of praises for the work of her husband in the movie. She is proud of his efforts in making the role of Adheera come alive on the screens. She shared that for her Sanjay is the hero of the movie.

Sanjay Dutt, is back with a bang in K.G.F: Chapter 2 where he steps into the shoes of Adheera as Rocky's (Yash) nemesis in the film. The blockbuster and entertainer has already made waves in the country, with the advance bookings moving at a historic pace. K.G.F: Chapter 2 is also a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt’s career.

The actor has battled cancer some time back and returning to the set like a rockstar. His wife Maanayata Dutt, has always been his pillar of strength. She had a special message to share before the film’s release.

Maanayata Dutt shared, “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself - aa raha hoon mein!”

Sanjay Dutt and Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is getting a highly positive response from the audience as fans call it a terrific movie.

