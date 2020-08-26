Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt shares photo of their twins as she pens heartwarming note praying for peace

As Sanjay Dutt undergoes treatment, wife Maanayata Dutt pens a heartfelt note praying for peace; Take a look!

A few days back, when Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce that he is taking a break from work for some medical reasons, it was being reported that the actor is suffering from lung cancer. Soon after, Sanjay’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, released an official statement thanking his fans for the love. Now after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the family, today, Maanayata Dutt posted a photo of their twins- Shahraan and Iqra, on social media, and alongside a photo which has the kids beaming from ear to ear, her caption read, “Sands are shifting.... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers #love #grace #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod….”

Later, Sanjay’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt, reacted to the picture with folded hands and heart emojis. Earlier, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Munnabhai actor took to social media to wish his fans on the festival and his message read, “The celebrations aren’t as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya..”

While a few days back, Sanjay Dutt was papped outside his house as he left for the Kokilaben Hospital with his sister for preliminary tests, reports suggest that the actor may have gotten a 5-year visa for the US on medical grounds and soon, he will be headed to New York for further treatment in Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre where his mother Nargis Dutt was reportedly admitted between 1980 and 1981.

