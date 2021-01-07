Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata looks gorgeous in the latest PHOTO; Trishala Dutt is amazed by her

Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt recently took to her Instagram handle to share her gorgeous picture. She looks absolutely stunning in it.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is an active social media user. She often shares photos of her along with hubby Sanjay and their kids, Iqra and Shahraan. Recently, the star wife has shared her fabulous picture and left fans stunned with her look. She can be seen donning a green and blue tube dress. To complete her overall look, she has opted for a beautiful neckpiece and brown strappy heels. Along with the picture, Maanayata has penned a note for herself about ‘wisdom, prosperity, love and health’.

Her note read as, “2021 affirmation: evolution, balance, wisdom, prosperity, love and health are going to be powerfully manifested for me by God....I am willing! I am grateful! I am ready! #notetoself #selfbelief #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Soon after she posted the picture, Sanjay’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt dropped a sweet comment on her post. She wrote, ‘oh wow’ followed with green heart emoticons. To which, Maanayata replied and dropped a kiss emoji. Take a look:

Earlier, Sanjay’s wife shared a beautiful picture with her daughter Iqra in which the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in white night suits. While sharing the same, Maanayata wrote, “To me you are a thousand little gifts all wrapped into one #growinguptoofast #aboutlastnight #twinning #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Meanwhile, Maanayata is in Dubai, and is spending time with their kids. On the other hand, Sanjay has begun shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. The teaser of the same is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021. The actor will be also seen in Shamshera alongside and Vaani Kapoor.

