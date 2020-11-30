Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata’s Monday Motivation post is all the positivity you need to kickstart a new week

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata often shares interesting posts for her fans and today, she shared yet another thoughtful note on her Instagram story along with a beautiful photo of herself.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt, who is currently in Dubai with her kids Shahraan and Iqra, is an avid social media user. Maanayata is making the most of it as she is spending some quality time with her family. She often shares several stunning pictures of herself with kids and husband Sanjay on her Instagram handle. Recently, the star wife took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous photo of herself along with an inspiring caption for her followers.

Her post will surely give you all the positivity you need to kickstart a new week. In the picture, Maanayata can be seen wearing a beautiful pink and white floral dress. While sharing the same, she captioned it as,''Today I want you to think of all that you are instead of all that you are not #mondaymotivation #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Soon after she posted her picture, her fans started pouring in love in the comment section. Maanayata loves to share inspiring posts on her social media handle to keep all motivated.

A few days ago, Maanayata shared an adorable picture with her twins. In the photo, the mother, daughter and son could be seen posing together in a restaurant. In the caption, she wrote, ''Today’s a new day... it’s your day....You shape it!! Don’t let it be shaped by someone else’s ignorance or fear....grow stronger....wiser and humble #worldschildrensday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod. ''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maanayata’s husband, actor Sanjay Dutt, who successfully battled lung cancer, will be seen next in a war action film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is based on a true story. The film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It will also star , Sanjay Dutt, , Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Credits :Maanayata Dutt Instagram

