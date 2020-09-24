Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata talks on surviving what ‘they’ve been given to bear’ as they walk together; PHOTO

Today, Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share a loved up photo with the actor as she talked about love, grace and positivity.

As we speak, Sadak 2 actor Sanjay Dutt is in Dubai with wife Maanayata Dutt and kids- Iqra and Shahraan. Thanks to social media, Maanayata makes sure to share the actor’s photos with his fans. From posing with his kids to clicking postcard worthy family photos, we totally love Sanjay pics with his family and today, the star wife took to Instagram to share a photo featuring the actor and alongside the photo, her caption read, “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod.”

In the said photo, we can see Sanjay Dutt looking sharp in black tee and beige pants while Maanayata makes for a pretty picture in a floral yellow dress. Now before flying to Dubai, Sanjay Dutt underwent treatment for his cancer diagnosis and as per reports, the Shamshera actor will soon fly back to Mumbai as he is required to be in Mumbai by September 30 to start his third chemotherapy cycle. Also, earlier, the actor was contemplating flying to USA or Singapore for his treatment, however, later, decided to undergo treatment in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sanjay has a host of films in his kitty such as Shamshera, Torbaaz, Prithviraj and KGF 2 and reports suggest that the producers of his upcoming films have extended support and have asked the actor to undergo treatment first and then complete his films.

