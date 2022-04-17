Sanjay Dutt says he did drugs to look cool with women as he was very 'shy'; Opens up on going to rehab

Sanjay Dutt is one of the biggest actors of his time. His charm is still alive and fans love to see him on the silver screen. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie KGF: Chapter 2. The actor has been on a promotional spree and has not been leaving any stones unturned to promote his film. Well, in a recent interaction with the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Sanjay was asked about his personal life and his drug addiction. The actor revealed why he did drugs in the first place and recalled his rehab days.

In the interview, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he would do drugs to look cool. He said that he was very shy, especially with women, so he started it to look cool. He felt that he could do drugs and become a cooler guy with the ladies as he would be able to talk to them. Later the actor went to rehab for his addiction and when he came back people started calling him charsi. He revealed that even people on the road would call him that. He then decided that something needed to be done. "Kuch karna padega (I have to do something about it). So I started working out. I wanted to break through that. And then from charsi, it became a guy with swag and ‘kya body hai’," he added, reports Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt can be seen playing a villain in KGF: Chapter 2. Despite that, the actor is receiving a lot of love from the fans. Talking about his character Sanjay informs that he was taken aback by the way his director had conceptualized the character of Adheera. “I have worked with 100s of directors and Prashanth comes in the top 10 list. He knows what he wants and I was amazed at the way he spoke about Adheera. I said a yes to it within a minute.” He describes Adheera as someone very “powerful” with an “amazing look”.

