Sanjay Dutt says his kids enjoy watching his films, reveals they are not his 'fans'

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on-screen. He is all set to star in Prashanth Neel's upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj, it is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. Now, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor in a recent interview with GoodTimes revealed that his children are not his fans. He was questioned if his kids have watched his movies, to which the actor replied, "They do enjoy watching my films but they are not my fans."

Further, Sanjay also spoke about choosing age-appropriate roles. He said that he cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at his age. “You have to come to terms with it, and you’ve got to move on," said Dutt. The actor also spoke about how he admires the young generation of the industry. To note, Sanjay will be seen next with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. “They’re very hard-working, focussed kids. They’re there. It feels nice to see them and to work with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay's next film, KGF: Chapter 2 is slated for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022. It will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. On the other hand, recently, Dutt also kick-started shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy Ghudchadhi opposite Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta and Zayed Khan team up for Samir Karnik's family comedy