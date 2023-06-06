Sanjay Dutt shares UNSEEN photos with Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary: Miss you so much dad

Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest actors we have in the Bollywood industry. The actor may not be that active on the silver screen these days but whatever films he has been a part of till now remains in the hearts of all his fans. Talking about his personal life, we all know that he has remained extremely close to both his mom Nargis Dutt and father Sunil Dutt. Recently, he shared a post on the occasion of his mother’s birth anniversary and today he shared some old pictures of him with his late father to remember him on his birth anniversary.

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt shared a collage of several pictures of him and Sunil Dutt. In the first picture, we can see a young Sunil posing with an adorable baby Sanjay. In the next picture, we can see a young Sanjay sitting close to his father Sunil. The third picture is of the father-son duo posing with each other in a suit and last but not the least, we see yet another picture of them posing stylishly. Sharing this post, Sanjay wrote, “ love and miss you so much Dad. Happy birthday! Love you, Dad.”

Sanjay Dutt reunites with SRK for a big action scene

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that Sanjay Dutt will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan. “Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo in Jawan. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action the scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative,” revealed a source close to development. The character warranted the presence of someone with an extraordinary screen presence and that’s when the makers zeroed down on Sanjay Dutt.

