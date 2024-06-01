Sanjay Dutt shares UNSEEN PIC with mom Nargis on her birth anniversary; pens emotional note: ‘I hope I have made you proud’

Sanjay Dutt penned an emotional note for late mother Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary. He also shared an unseen photo with the legendary actress.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Jun 01, 2024  |  12:51 PM IST |  2.8K
Picture credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt never misses a chance to remember his parents and share their memories on social media. On every special occasion, he makes it a point to share some hidden gems and express how much he misses his parents.

On Nargis Dutt’s birth anniversary, the Vaastav actor shared pictures of him with his late mother and penned down an emotional note for her.

Sanjay Dutt’s post for mother Nargis Dutt’s birth anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt shared 2 pictures. In the first one, we can see him posing with his late mother and Bollywood actress Nargis Dutt. It is a black-and-white picture, and the actor looks quite young.

Sanjay can be seen smiling faintly while Nargis has a beautiful smile on her face. She looks stunning in a saree. The next picture is a black and white picture again of the actress looking pretty.

Sharing these pictures, Sanjay wrote, “Happy birthday mama, I miss you every day, every minute, every second, I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you mama.”

Check it out:

Sanjay Dutt’s note on Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary

Just a couple of days ago, it was his father Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary. Sanjay Dutt shared a couple of photos on Instagram. The first one showcases a monochrome snapshot capturing his father, the late Sunil Dutt, from his youth. The second image portrays a scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., capturing the actor embracing his father warmly.

Accompanying the images, he penned a heartfelt caption to honor his father. “Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Missing you today and everyday,” Sanjay wrote.

Sanjay Dutt on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Leo. He was also seen in Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2. He will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar in Telugu, Gippy Grewal’s Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi in Punjabi, Vivek Chauhan’s Baap. 

Credits: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
