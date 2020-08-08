Sanjay Dutt shares an update on his health; Actor says he is under medical observation at Lilavati hospital

The actor Sanjay Dutt stated in his tweet, that he is under medical observation at Lilavati hospital and that with the help of the doctors and staff at the hospital, he should hopefully return home.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a tweet with an update on his health. The actor wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings." The news reports on the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt reportedly stated that the actor was suffering from chest discomfort and had fluctuating oxygen saturation.

The news reports also stated that the actor was tested for COVID 19 via the rapid antigen test. Now, the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has also stated in his tweet that his COVID 19 test has come negative. The news reports on Sanjay Dutt further added that he is being treated in the non COVID 19 ICU ward at the Mumbai hospital. The news reports further state that the Bollywood actor's swab test done.

Check out the post

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Sanjay Dutt wrote in his post on Twitter that he hopes to get back home in a day or two.

