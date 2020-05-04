Sanjay Dutt is in SHOCK after ‘elder brother’ Rishi Kapoor’s death; Says ‘Can’t believe he is gone’

Days after Rishi Kapoor breathed his last, Sanjay Dutt paid his tribute to the legendary actor and stated that he is struggling to believe that the Mulk star is no more.

Ever since the news of ’s demise spread, the cine buffs have been heartbroken. Bollywood has lost two of its gems in the last week – Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor – and the nation is bereaved by this irrevocable loss. And while our heart goes out to their respective families, the social media has also been inundated with condolence messages pouring in from all over the world. In fact, their celebrity friends are paying their tribute as they cherish their respective memories with the late actor.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt got emotional as paid his condolences to Rishi Kapoor and revealed that he is still struggling to come in terms with the legendary actor’s demise. The Khalnayak star shared a throwback picture of himself posing with Rishi and . In the caption, he called the veteran actor his elder brother and recalled a lesson taught by Rishi. “One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone,” Sanjay wrote.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s message for Rishi Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The veteran actor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 following which he had flown to New York for medical treatment. While he returned to India in September last year, Rishi wasn’t keeping well for quite some time.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×