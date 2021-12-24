Sanjay Dutt to shoot for a comedy after KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera; Report

Sanjay Dutt has been one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who doesn’t shy away from trying his hands on different genre. The actor, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movies KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera. To note, Sanjay will be seen playing the lead antagonist in both KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera. And while his fans are waiting to see him in these much awaited movies, it is reported that Sanjay Dutt is planning to get back to the comedy genre soon.

According to a report published in Mid Day, after playing the antagonist in both KGF and Shamshera, the Munnabhai MBBS star is looking for a change and has given a nod to a comedy. The media reports also suggested that he is likely to begin shooting for the movie in January. “As much as he enjoyed playing the antagonist in KGF and Shamshera, and a key role in Prithviraj, Sanjay was looking for a change of pace. He realised that it had been a while since he displayed his comic timing on screen. He has given his nod to a comedy that will be helmed by a filmmaker known for his expertise in the genre. The final draft of the script is being locked,” a source was quoted saying.

To note, Sanjay will be seen in a never seen before avatar in KGF Chapter 2 as he will lock horns with Yash in the movie. Also starring Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the lead, the movie is slated to release in April next year.