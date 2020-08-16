Sanjay Dutt snapped outside Kokilaben Hospital, actor's best friend Paresh Ghelani pens heartfelt note

Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Ghelani took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note as the actor begins his treatment after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Days after reports of Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer diagnosis surfaced, the actor was snapped outside Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday. While the family has not yet confirmed the ailment, the actor had tweeted saying that he will be on a medical break. The actor was seen wearing a mask and sky blue kurta while visiting the hospital. He was greeted by the paparazzi and Sanjay Dutt even flashed a thumbs up to the photographers.

Last week, Sanjay Dutt was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and his oxygen saturation level dropped. Two days later he was back home and reports of the actor suffering from stage 4 lung cancer surfaced. While it was reported that the actor might seek treatment in the US or Singapore, he was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital over the weekend.

Actor's best friend Paresh Ghelani took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt on Sunday. He wrote, "Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!"

As per reports, Sanjay Dutt got to know the severity of his health condition after he first got breathless and was rushed to the hospital. Here's wishing Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery!

