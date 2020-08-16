Sanjay Dutt snapped outside Lilavati hospital post checkup; See Pics

Sanjay Dutt who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer was snapped by paparazzi outside Lilavati hospital post checkup on Sunday.

Days after Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer he was snapped outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday. This news comes just a few days after the 61-year-old actor announced on Twitter that he would be taking a medical break even though his family hasn’t confirmed his sickness yet. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,” the actor tweeted.

Leaving the hospital, the actor was seen wearing a mask and a light pink kurta. Pictures of him leaving the hospital were snapped by the paparazzi. While Sanjay Dutt has not yet confirmed anything related to his sickness, his wife Maanayata Dutt in a statement said, “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

The news of the actor’s diagnosis arrived a day before the trailer for his forthcoming movie Sadak 2 was released. Before taking his medical break, the actor will first finish the dubbing for the film. Apart from the actor, the forthcoming movie also stars , Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. Sanjay was made aware of the severity of his situation after he was rushed to the hospital due to breathlessness. The actor has faced a lot of ups and downs throughout his life, and here’s wishing him a speedy recovery through this.

