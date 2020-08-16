  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjay Dutt snapped outside Lilavati hospital post checkup; See Pics

Sanjay Dutt who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer was snapped by paparazzi outside Lilavati hospital post checkup on Sunday.
18219 reads Mumbai
News,Sanjay DuttSanjay Dutt snapped outside Lilavati hospital post checkup; See Pics

Days after Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer he was snapped outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday. This news comes just a few days after the 61-year-old actor announced on Twitter that he would be taking a medical break even though his family hasn’t confirmed his sickness yet. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,” the actor tweeted. 

Leaving the hospital, the actor was seen wearing a mask and a light pink kurta. Pictures of him leaving the hospital were snapped by the paparazzi. While Sanjay Dutt has not yet confirmed anything related to his sickness, his wife Maanayata Dutt in a statement said, “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.” 

The news of the actor’s diagnosis arrived a day before the trailer for his forthcoming movie Sadak 2 was released. Before taking his medical break, the actor will first finish the dubbing for the film. Apart from the actor, the forthcoming movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. Sanjay was made aware of the severity of his situation after he was rushed to the hospital due to breathlessness. The actor has faced a lot of ups and downs throughout his life, and here’s wishing him a speedy recovery through this. 

Here are pictures of Sanjay Dutt leaving the hospital: 

Credits :pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement