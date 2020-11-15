  1. Home
Sanjay Dutt spends Diwali with Maanayata, kids after health scare: Nothing better than celebrating with family

For Diwali 2020, Sanjay Dutt donned a head-to-to black kurta pyjama and his striking ice blonde hair was unmissable. Check out the actor's photos with his family below.
11325 reads Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt, who recently witnessed a major health scare with cancer, spent Diwali 2020 with his loved ones. The actor, who was in Mumbai for his treatment, while his kids and wife Maanayata continued to stay in Dubai, came together for Diwali celebrations. Sanjay Dutt even took to social media to share a heartfelt picture with his family as he wished fans on the auspicious occasion.

In the photo, Sanjay Dutt's striking ice blonde hair can be seen as he dons a head-to-to black kurta pyjama. As for his twins and wife Maanayata, the trio colour coordinated their outfits as they all wore shades of orange and yellow. They Dutt's surely made for a special and festive family portrait. 

Sharing the photo, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Nothing is better than celebrating with family. Wishing you all a very prosperous and safe Diwali & Happy New Year." His fans, who fondly call him 'Baba', were quick to wish him back in the comments section. As for Maanayata, she shared a selfie on the gram, and wrote: "May this Diwali Mark a beautiful beginning and new hope in everyone’s life. Have a safe and blessed Diwali #navvarsh #shubhkaamnaye #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's Diwali posts: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Apart from their family celebrations, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata from Dubai as they came together to mark the festival of lights.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal is all smiles as he celebrates Diwali alongside Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt; See Pic

