Sanjay Dutt is Sunday ready in his funky attire at the airport; Don't miss the coconuts on his shirt; PICS

Sanjay Dutt is one such actor whose looks and personality still impresses a thousand people. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him either on the silver screen or in real life. The actor was recently spotted with his family in Mumbai stepping out of a restaurant and looking dapper in a floral shirt. Even today he was spotted heading to Mumbai’s private airport in a funky shirt and we are loving his summer fashion.

In the picture, we can spot Sanjay Dutt getting down from his car and before he entered the airport he waved at the paps. The actor can be seen wearing khaki-coloured cargo pants that he paired with a white shirt that had coconuts made on it. Indeed, the actor seems summer-ready with his quirky shirt. Sanjay had a smile on his face as he waved at the paps. The Pk actor completed his look with white sports shoes and black sunglasses.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt recently began shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy Ghudchadhi opposite Raveena Tandon. The Binoy Gandhi directorial has kickstarted in Gurugram with an indoor shoot and will then continue to New Delhi before moving on to Jaipur. According to the latest report in Hindustan Times, the actors are currently in Gurugram and the shoot will go on till 10 March.

Revealing a few details of the ongoing shoot, a source said, "Raveena joined the team on 24 February. At the moment, they are shooting in a flat of a society in Sushant Lok, abhi sab indoor chal raha hai. Uske baad they will start heading out. They will start heading outside from 2 March, and head to Delhi from 5 March.”

