Sanjay Dutt is a superman: Shamshera director Karan Malhotra opens up on the actor silently battling cancer

All eyes are on Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor as they are all geared up for the release of their film Shamshera. The stars are on a promotional spree and are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. Fans are waiting with bated breaths to see RK on the silver screen after almost 4 years. Well, yet another USP of the film is that Ranbir and Sanjay will be coming face to face on the big screen for the first time. But did you know, it was during the shooting of this film that the PK actor was battling cancer? In a recent interview with Times Of India, the director of the film Karan opened up about that time.

Karan on Sanjay Dutt battling cancer

Sharing details about how Sanjay Dutt silently fought cancer without letting anybody know about it during the film shoot, Karan said that the news of him battling cancer came as a shock to everyone. They had no idea about it. Sanjay was talking, behaving and working as if nothing had happened and that is the reason he has reached where he is today. Karan further added that he is an inspiration for everyone. He added, "Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can't conquer. He never mentioned what he was going through personally. He kept the mood on the set light." Karan called Sanjay "superman."

Further opening up on Sanjay Dutt’s health, Karan added that the actor taught us that everyone can face life's adversities with a smile on their face. “To me, Sanjay sir is a superman and there is no one like him. I'm indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me," he said.

Sanjay Dutt’s cancer

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020. After several months of treatment, he had taken to his social media to announce that he was cancer free.

Sanjay Dutt’s work front

Besides Shamshera, which is all set to release on July 22, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Ghudchadhi which is directed by Binoy Gandhi.

