Sanjay Dutt takes up the responsibility to feed 1000 families in Mumbai amid Coronavirus crisis

Sanjay Dutt has joined hands with Sawarkar Shelters to feed 1000 families in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Bollywood is stepping up to do their bit amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Several stars like Aamir, , , and are donating a sizable sum to government charities. has gone a few steps above by turning his 4-storeyed office into a quarantine centre and donating 25,000 PPE kits. Now, it has been revealed that Sanjay Dutt is doing as much as he can to help those affected by the Coronavirus crisis. The actor has taken it upon himself to take care of 1000 families' food worries.

"This is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means by just staying home and practising social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can," said Dutt, as per ANI.

The actor has joined hands with Sawarkar Shelters. The actor has made sure the shelter covers those affected between the areas of Borivali to Bandra. "Sawarkar Shelters has been a great backbone to execute this plan. They have done much hard work and I thank them for it. I hope that by helping each other, we get through this difficult phase of our lives soon," he said.

Rupesh Sawarkar, Chairman, Sawarkar Shelters, reacted to his move. He said, "It is so heartwarming to see people come forward to show unity in this fight against coronavirus. There are so many people who cannot get access to food right now. It is such a great initiative by Mr. Sanjay Dutt to step up and help these people out. His association with Sawarkar Shelters has been a positive one thanks to his generosity. His humanitarian efforts are a motivation for others to do whatever they can to support one another."

