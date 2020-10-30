Sanjay Dutt teams up new platinum blonde hair with cool aviators; Is this look for Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2?

Sanjay Dutt, who will be joining KGF Chapter 2 shoot next month, has undergone a major look change recently.

Sanjay Dutt has been making the headlines ever since he has managed to beat lung cancer. The actor was diagnosed with the deadly disease in August this year and he shared the news of his recovery on his kids Shahraan and Iqraa’s birthday. While the Sadak 2 actor is on cloud nine after beating cancer, he is even more excited about resuming work and has been gearing up for Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 wherein he will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist Adheera.

Needless to say, Sanjay’s fans have been quite eager to watch the superstar’s magic on the silver screen once again. Amid this, Baba is once again is making the heads turn and this time for his new look. The Munnabhai MBBS actor has undergone a transformation wherein he got his hair colour changed to platinum blonde colour. In the pics, Sanjay was seen flaunting his new hairdo in a royal blue t-shirt and a pair of cool aviators. Looks like this change in his look is for KGF Chapter 2:

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s new look:

According to media reports, Sanjay will be joining the KGF Chapter 2 team for the shooting in the month of November. Apart from Sanjay and Yash, this Prashanth Neel directorial will also feature and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Meanwhile, Sanjay was seen spending quality time with his family and even celebrated Dussehra with them. In fact, Maanayata had also shared a heartfelt post for the actor and lauded him for his courage and bravery. “Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge,” she added.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt CONFIRMS he will join the sets of Yash starrer in November

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×